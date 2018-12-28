Man Finds Over 30 Rattlesnakes In Shed And The Video Is Truly Terrifying

Rattlesnakes are venomous snakes found throughout North and South America (Representative Image)

This is not a video for the faint-hearted, you've been warned. A terrifying clip that has gone massively viral on Facebook shows a man discovering more than 30 rattlesnakes in his shed, and it has everyone shuddering.

According to the San Antonio Express-News , the incident occurred with Bobby Cowan visited his ranch in Gorman, Texas, on Tuesday. Mr Cowan and his friends noticed a small rattlesnake slither underneath an old, abandoned hunting cabin. To get a second look at it, they used a machine to lift the structure - only to find dozens of venomous rattlesnakes lurking underneath.

"We were definitely - what's the right word - freaked out, maybe," Mr Cowan said. "Very, very surprised. As soon as we lifted up the building, we slammed it right back down because there were so many of them."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online, the rattlesnakes video has received over 3 million views, along with more than 55,000 'shares'.

The video has also received a ton of shocked comments, with some users suggesting that the Cowans burn their shed down.

"That creeps me out just seeing it on Facebook!" writes one commenter. "Oh. My. Gosh. That's the most terrifying thing I think I have ever seen!!!" says another. "Did you burn the place down?" asks a third.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, the snakes were eventually moved to another part of the property that did not have livestock.