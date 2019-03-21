Man Finds 45 Venomous Rattlesnakes Under House. A Million Views For Video

A video of the rattlesnakes was shared by Big Country Snake Removal.

A Texas homeowner who reported seeing a "few" snakes under his house actually had 45 venomous rattlesnakes living there. According to Big Country Snake Removal, who were called in to remove the snakes, the unnamed homeowner in Albany crawled under his house last Wednesday to check on a cable, and instead found serpents there. He then called the snake removal service to take them out.

"We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a 'few'," wrote Big Country Snake Removal on Facebook, sharing a video of the snakes that has been viewed over 1.1 million times.

Watch the video below:

Along with over a million views, the video also collected thousands of shocked comments.

"Time to burn the house down," wrote one person in the comments section. "Wow, you guys are so brave. I'm getting worried for you just watching," said another. "OMG! I would need therapy to go back there. Hats off to you for your work," a third commented.

The rattlesnakes were removed from the house and safely relocated.

"They are relocated to remote ranches that we have access and permission to do so. These areas are far from humans and livestock. From there we study their behaviors, seasonal patterns, cycles, nuances, population density's, survival rates, social relations..etc," explained Big Country Snake Removal in the comments section.

In a similar incident in Texas itself last December, a man found 30 rattlesnakes living in his shed.

