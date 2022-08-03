Watch: Man Cradles Crocodile Like A Baby Before Feeding Him

After teasing the crocodile a few times, the man finally lets the reptile have the food.

When it comes to having a pet, the dogs vs cats debate is probably one that we can never seem to settle. But have you ever thought of befriending a wild creature? And no, we are not talking about monkeys, foxes or raccoons here. Can you imagine someone being friendly with a crocodile and having that affection reciprocated? A video of a man feeding a crocodile that emerges out of water and wraps its forelimbs around his legs, partially dipped in the water, is going viral.

The 15-second clip starts with the crocodile swimming up to the man, who is seated on what looks like a boat floating in the water. After teasing the crocodile a few times, the man finally lets the reptile have the food. For a few seconds, the crocodile can also be seen holding on to the man's legs for support. Scary, isn't it?

The caption read, “What type of pet is that bro?”

What type of pet is that bro?pic.twitter.com/SjlJRYJsDA — Figen (@TheFigen) August 2, 2022

At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 4.3 million views and was liked by more than 29,000 users. It elicited numerous reactions too. People were shocked as well as concerned to see the video.

“That's not terribly bright,” commented a user.

That's not terribly bright. — William Gordon, CFP® (@GordonCfp) August 2, 2022

A couple of users even laced their comments with a tinge of humour.

If there are any psychiatrists out there, what is the clinical term for willfully desiring one's own dismemberment? — highplainsgrifter (@crosettiscaddy) August 2, 2022

Looking like that dude's going to need prosthetic limbs at some point. — Miguel Guedes (@migdsb) August 3, 2022

However, there were also a few people who weren't' so surprised or shocked. They shared similar videos where people were seen with similar reptiles.

One user shared another video of a man with his pet alligator. The user wrote, “But at some point the wild instinct will come to the fore. Joe Henny, an American, has a pet alligator. He says the animal was what saved him from depression.”

Joe Henny, an American, has a pet alligator. He says the animal was what saved him from depression. pic.twitter.com/FYodfJMEyt — euerica7 (@euerica71) August 2, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, the same user posted a screenshot of the man taking his alligator for a walk. The caption read, “Joe takes the alligator for a walk, similar to what people usually do with dogs.”

Joe takes the alligator for a walk, similar to what people usually do with dogs. pic.twitter.com/szlxx5lMtO — euerica7 (@euerica71) August 2, 2022

Another user shared a 20-second video of a man jumping into a tank full of alligators, and then lifting and tossing them aside while making his way through the tank. The user just captioned the post, “Friendly.”

Someone has watched Lake Placid way to many times — Derrick Walker Jr (@DerrickWalkerJ2) August 2, 2022

I realise this is how people in Game of thrones must have felt when Targaryens kept dragons as pets https://t.co/RLGHeDCKMr — Mr.Tari (@AgastiTari) August 3, 2022

really funny how animals when comfortable around you or attached,really forget there vicious nature — @raymond_dickens (@raymonddickens8) August 3, 2022

What do you think of the clip? Tell us in the comments below.