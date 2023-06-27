Man Breaks Guinness World Record For Fastest 100-Meter Sprint In Heels

Mr Rodrigues wore 2.76-inch stilettos

Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez from Spain ran a 100-meter sprint while wearing high heels to break a world record. Mr Rodrigues wore 2.76-inch stilettos and completed the sprint in 12.82 seconds. The man was able to earn the Guinness World Records.

Guinness World Records to Instagram to celebrate the achievement by sharing a video on its Instagram handle with the caption, "Fastest 100 metres in high heels (male) 12.82 secs by Christian Roberto Lopez Rodriguez."

The video shows Mr Rodriguez running fast wearing black stilettos.

Interestingly, Mr Rodriguez was only 3.2 seconds slower than Olympic-gold-medal winner Usain Bolt's 100-meter sprint world record.

Talking about his preparation, he told the record book, "The preparation was very exhaustive and specific."

He added, "I find it very challenging to be able to run in high heels at high speed. In Spain, there are races like this, and they have always gone well for me."

The man was able to break the previous record by Germany's Andre Ortolf, who set the record in 2019 with a time of 14.02 seconds.

Mr Rodriguez is a serial record-breaker, previously achieving other Guinness World Records titles, such as most jumping jacks in one hour and fastest mile controlling a tennis ball.