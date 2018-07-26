Man Behind Viral "Elitist And Sexist" Matrimony Ad Apologises

"We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. "

Offbeat | | Updated: July 26, 2018 12:04 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Behind Viral 'Elitist And Sexist' Matrimony Ad Apologises

The Young Achievers Matrimony ad went viral on Twitter yesterday.

An advertisement printed on the front page of a prominent newspaper in Bengaluru went massively viral for all the wrong reasons yesterday. The advertisers, Young Achievers Matrimony, were calling for registrations for a matrimony meet on August 12 in the city. However, it was the language used by the advertisers, deemed "casteist, elitist and offensive," that outraged netizens.

The ad called for young achievers - graduates from IITs and IIMs, people working as Chartered Accountants, or IAS or IPS officers - to attend the matrimony meet. Also placed alongside these young achievers, in a bullet point that outraged the Internet, were "Beautiful girls."

The ad was deemed offensive and regressive, as well as classist as it asked for "ultra rich families" to apply. It received massive backlash on Twitter.

Now, The News Minute reports, the man behind Young Achievers Matrimony, Sreeram N, has apologised for the ad. A written apology on page 3 of the newspaper that carried the original ad has also followed.

"We did not want to be discriminatory. It is not as though girls who are not beautiful are not allowed. The YAM matrimony meet was for young achievers and actually that is the only criteria," Mr Sreeram told TNM.

 

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

young achievers matrimonymatrimony adviral matrimony ad

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesOnePlus 6 PriceZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto DietDrinking Lemon Water

................................ Advertisement ................................