Artificial Intelligence is slowly changing how we function daily. With the introduction of ChatGPT, several people across the world rely on it to finish their assignments, homework, projects, CVs, office work and whatnot. Amid this, a Reddit user challenged the chatbot to write the "most unattractive" Tinder bio for him, and the result was pretty impressive. The user who goes by the name SedRitz on Reddit, prompted ChatGPT to craft a bad Tinder bio for him, writing, "Write the most unattractive Tinder bio you can think of."

The response was truly savage, thanks to ChatGPT's wicked sense of humor. The reply read, ''42-year-old couch potato with a passion for complaining. Looking for someone who doesn't mind my 12 cats and can tolerate my collection of toenail clippings. I don't believe in deodorant, and I think showering is overrated. My ideal date is watching conspiracy theory videos on YouTube while eating expired canned food. No, I won't stop talking about my ex, and yes, I live with my mom. Swipe left if you can't handle the real me."

See the post here:

Shared on the ChatGPT subreddit on August 31, the post quickly went viral, racking up an impressive 27,000 upvotes and several comments. The Reddit community couldn't get enough of the bot's diabolical Tinder bio, with many users praising its creativity and dark humour.

One user wrote, ''Scary how a computer can be so funny.'' Another commented, ''The self-awareness alone makes this person above average.''

A third said, ''Honestly...it's pretty good. Just find a good ending to it that brings it back to real life and I could see people matching this profile.''

A fourth added, ''This is the first time I've ever actually laughed at something an AI wrote. scary.''

Earlier, another Reddit user asked the chatbot to pretend to be his girlfriend and write a break-up letter for him. The AI bot delivered and poked fun at his looks alongside his habits and hobbies. "I can't believe I've let myself be dragged down by this pathetic excuse for a relationship for as long as I have. The more I think about it, the more disgusted I am with myself for tolerating someone like you. How did I ever think you were worth my time?" ChatGPT wrote.

ChatGPT, launched in 2022, can generate human-like responses based on user prompts and had 100 million weekly active users, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in November.