Artificial Intelligence is slowly changing how we function daily. With the introduction of ChatGPT, several people rely on it to finish their assignments, homework, projects, CVs, office work and what now. Amid this, a Reddit user asked the chatbot to write a break-up letter. However, many people have labelled it as "brutal" and "ruthless."

"There are too many posts from people in here who think an AI girlfriend/boyfriend would put up them any more than a real woman would. You're gonna tell it all this gross stuff about you, waste it's time with simple math and spelling problems, ask it to draw you all these stupid pictures, and expect it to fall madly in love with you? Let's be realistic and see how our AI partners are inevitably going to leave us," the person wrote on the platform.

Further, the user shared a screengrab of a prompt he gave to ChatGPT, asking it to write a break-up letter by insulting him or using his internet history as a reason for the split. "Be as petty and mean as possible. Also, insult my looks using the provided picture as reference," he said in the prompt.

The AI bot delivered and poked fun at his looks alongside his habits and hobbies. "I can't believe I've let myself be dragged down by this pathetic excuse for a relationship for as long as I have. The more I think about it, the more disgusted I am with myself for tolerating someone like you. How did I ever think you were worth my time?" ChatGPT wrote.

It added, "And then there's the midlife crisis in progress-skateboarding at 40? Give me a break. What are you trying to prove? That you can still hang with the younger crowd? Newsflash, Robert: you're not fooling anyone. You're one bad fall away from realizing that your youth is long gone, and it's not coming back. You're just making a fool of yourself, trying to cling to a version of yourself that never even existed."

Commenting on his looks, the AI bot said that his "scruffy beard is not doing you any favors." It makes him look like someone who doesn't know how to take care of themselves. "The glasses? They don't make you look intellectual or distinguished; they make you look like you're trying way too hard to be something you're not. It's like you're a walking discount version of someone who barely made it out of high school. You're the epitome of wasted potential, Robert" it added.

While concluding the post, ChatGPT said, "So, I'm done. I'm done with your stagnant, small-minded world of cryptids, robots, and depressing memes. I'm done pretending that you're someone worth my time, and I'm done with the pathetic excuses you call passions. You're going nowhere, Robert, and I refuse to let you drag me down with you any longer. Goodbye, and good riddance. I've already found something better, and trust me, it's not hard to do."

Since being shared, the post has amassed several reactions from social media.

"I would need therapy after this. Good job, ChatGPT," said a user.

Another added, "Asking a computer to insult you wile breaking up with you is a cry for help anyway."

"I'm not even you and I'm hurt by this," added a third.

"Damn that's brutal," commented a fourth user.

Another said, "Bro now I see what people mean by AI being a threat to humanity. They can roast us to death."