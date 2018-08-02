Man Arrested For Stealing Almost 3 Lakh Kgs Of Metal... From Rail Tracks

The thief faces a jail sentence of up to five years.

Offbeat | | Updated: August 02, 2018 09:39 IST
A Russian man was arrested for stealing more than 275 tonnes of rail track. (Representational Image)

Police in Saint Petersburg said Wednesday that they have arrested a man for stealing more than 275 tonnes of rail track.

Armed only with a spanner and pliers, the unemployed 38-year-old, who was caught red-handed, stole pieces of metal that connected the rail tracks, the police said in a statement.

They did not specify over what period of time the metal was stolen, but said the total booty weighed in at more than 275 tonnes.

The thief faces a jail sentence of up to five years.

With metal fetching around 14,000 roubles ($220, 190 euros) per tonne, even small pieces are frequently stolen in Russia, particularly on the railways.



