Man Arrested For Drunk-Driving Pink Toy Barbie Jeep On Busy Canadian Street

A man was pulled over and arrested by the police for driving a child-sized pink toy Barbie jeep along one of the main roads in Canada. The accused, identified as Kasper Lincoln, was driving down 15th Avenue near Nicholson Street in the morning on Friday (Sep 5), wearing aviator sunglasses, when the authorities apprehended him.

An officer was on patrol in the area when they spotted Lincoln, according to a report in CBC News. In the images and videos of the incident circulating on social media, Lincoln can be seen driving near the side of the road that has been closed for construction before turning onto an open road.

Lincoln said he was getting ready to go out for a slurpee and decided to borrow his roommate's child's tiny car to get around, as his friend walked along beside him.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) confirmed that Lincoln was pulled over for a traffic stop. During the conversation, the officers found that he had a suspended license and suspected he might be drunk. Subsequently, two breath analyser tests confirmed that Lincoln was indeed inebriated.

Lincoln is now facing a driving under the influence (DUI) charge, but he plans to dispute the ticket. He has also been issued a 90-day driving prohibition.

Prince George man pulled over in a pink Barbie Jeep pic.twitter.com/4VJmq8MavE — 604RAW (@604RAW) September 8, 2025

Also Read | Bengaluru's Newly-Inaugurated Flyover Turns Into 'Waterfall Spot', Video Viral

'Needs license'

"While this may seem like something that should have flown under the radar, it was kind of out of the ordinary, as well as this is a busy area during morning commute and put other drivers on the road at risk, as well that particular driver himself," said RCMP media relations officer Staff Sgt. Kris Clark.

"Motorists aren't used to looking out for someone kind of at that level, the toy car level. So it was enough to start a traffic stop."

According to the police, any vehicle on a road that is powered by anything other than muscular power fits into the definition of a motor vehicle and requires a licensed driver and insurance.

As per Mattel's website, the Barbie Jeep Wrangler, released in 2021, can drive up to eight km/h and comes with power brakes. It is recommended for children three to seven years of age and for use on hard surfaces.