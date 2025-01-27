Malaysian Man Launches 'Villain for Hire' Service To Boost Hero Status In Front Of Partner

A Malaysian man is offering people a chance to impress their girlfriends and wives with one-of-a-kind "villain for hire" service, according to a report in South China Morning Post (SCMP). The man, identified as Shazali Sulaiman, 28, took to social media to promote his service, earlier this month, claiming he could help the clients demonstrate their masculinity and leave a lasting impression on their partners.

"Are you tired of your partner thinking you're weak? For a reasonable fee, I'll help you prove them wrong," wrote Mr Sulaiman.

"Just tell me the time and place, and I'll show up to 'disturb' your partner, giving you the chance to step in as the hero and take me down."

Based in Ipoh, Perak, Mr Sulaiman charges Rs 1,975 (RM100) for his basic service on weekdays and Rs 2,963 (RM150) on weekends.

Mr Sulaiman shared a photo of himself with messy hair and an unlit cigarette to enhance his tough-guy image. He also stated that the service was not limited to men and that females could also seek his assistance.

"When the boyfriend went to the bathroom, I pretended to 'harass' his girlfriend. When he came back, he confronted me like a hero," Mr Sulaiman said, recalling a scenario when he was called into action.

Mr Sulaiman iterated that no one was harmed throughout the entire process. "It is all just an act, like WWE. No one gets hurt, I am the only 'loser'," he said.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is one of the world's most famous professional wrestling competitions, known for its choreographed combat performances.

Internet reacts

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments. "Save post now. I will use it later," said one user, while another added: "Bro is on that grind"

A third commented: "People who pay to play the hero would probably be the first to run in a real crisis. Fake heroes are always fake."

While the idea by Mr Sulaiman appears rather eccentric but intended to help individuals, some pointed out that it could lead to potential sexual harassment charges against him. As per Malaysian law, anyone found guilty of sexual harassment may be forced to pay compensation for any financial or moral damage.