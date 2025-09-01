Malaysian Influencer Says Men Who Do Housework Are "Gay" And "Losers", Sparks Online Firestorm

A Malaysian social media influencer known as DMA Islam has faced significant online backlash after posting controversial statements, claiming that men who perform household chores are "gay," "stupid," "weak," and "losers." The remarks, shared on Threads (a Meta platform), have reignited debates on gender roles, toxic masculinity, and outdated stereotypes in Malaysia. DMA Islam, who has around 32,000 Instagram followers and self-identifies as a "misogynist" in his bio, used the posts to argue that men should focus solely on earning money and "conquering the world" rather than domestic tasks like changing diapers, washing dishes, or sweeping floors.

He sparked controversy on August 26 with a Threads post featuring a photo and a caption that read "Change children's pampers = GAY." He then wrote, "Men who do housework are weak. Bro, you're a man. You're supposed to be the leader of the house. Why are you doing chores? Have you ever seen a king clean his own palace?"

He likened men who sweep floors to kings neglecting "important national affairs" and argued that a husband's true purpose is: "To earn wealth, dominate the world, and become the greatest, strongest, most admired man – not to deal with your kids' mess." He further branded men who handle household chores like taking out the trash, washing dishes, or changing diapers as "too lazy to work hard" and outright "losers," even misspelling the term.

He claimed that such behaviour shows these men are "afraid of their wives," asserting that a truly respectful wife would never permit her husband to do household tasks.

The influencer's comments were widely shared and criticised across Malaysian media and social platforms, with users accusing him of promoting harmful views that demean responsible fathers and husbands while weaponising homophobia.

Many husbands confidently highlighted their own household routines to counter his argument with real-life examples. One man shared that he had just finished sweeping the floor, washing dishes, folding clothes, and taking out the trash, questioning if that made him gay. He noted that his wife works harder, managing the kids around the clock, and emphasised that couples should share household duties.

This isn't the influencer's first brush with controversy. He has previously sparked outrage and condemnation for stating that "career-driven women are foolish" and that "plus-sized individuals won't earn respect."

The influencer has not issued an apology or responded to the criticism.