China Uses AI To Turn Gay Couple Straight In Australian Film, Viewers Outraged

An Australian horror film, 'Together', starring Dave Franco and Alison Brie, has been edited using AI to alter a same-sex wedding scene for its mainland China release, sparking viewer outrage. Directed by Michael Shanks, the supernatural body horror film follows a couple who move to the countryside and encounter a mysterious force affecting their bodies and relationship. In the altered scene, one man's face at the wedding was modified to appear as a woman's, BBC reported.

The change was noticed by Chinese cinemagoers after side-by-side screenshots circulated on social media following advance screenings on September 12.

ADAM AND STEVE TO ADAM AND EVE



Here's a use of AI I bet you never thought of! The horror film “Together” featured a gay couple in a peripheral role (see below) that got magicked into a straight couple in the Chinese edition.



No spoilers, but this definitely makes the film make… pic.twitter.com/bsxw5019uj — Angelica 🌐⚛️🇹🇼🇨🇳🇺🇸 (@AngelicaOung) September 17, 2025

Audiences also spotted alterations to sex and nudity scenes. Notably, in a shower scene featuring the male lead, added steam was used in the Chinese version to conceal the character's nude body.

Backlash from moviegoers in China

The alteration triggered widespread criticism from viewers, with one user calling it "disrespectful to the LGBT community" and a "challenge to audience tolerance."

"They want our money but won't show us the complete version. It's also disrespectful to the LGBT community. AI face-swapping is really unacceptable – it completely changes the original creative vision," another social media user said.

"Not only did they alter the plot, but they also disrespected the actor's sexual orientation. It's disgusting," a third user stated.

Following online backlash, the film's Chinese distributor cancelled its wide release just one day before its planned debut last week, citing "adjustments to the film's distribution strategy" without announcing a new release date. The film maintains a 90% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The China Film Administration did not address inquiries about the edit or the potential use of AI.

Homosexuality in China

Homosexuality is decriminalised in China but remains heavily stigmatised, with heterosexual nuclear families upheld as the societal ideal. Urban areas like Beijing and Shanghai have more visible LGBTQ+ communities, with pride events and gay bars, though large-scale pride parades are restricted. Rural areas tend to be more conservative, with family pressure for traditional marriage being a significant issue.

Media representation has increased, but faces censorship​​​​​. Same-sex relationships are rarely depicted in mainstream Chinese films or TV shows. In 2021, China's television authority banned "sissy men" from media, reflecting Xi's government's push for a traditional, conformist society.

Previous instances of Censorship in China

This isn't the first instance of a Western film being censored or altered for release in China, especially regarding LGBTQ+ characters. In 2019, 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was edited to remove references to Freddie Mercury's sexuality.

In 2022, Warner Bros. cut two lines of dialogue about a gay relationship from its Harry Potter film for Chinese audiences. Censorship also affects television, with Chinese streaming platforms in 2022 removing references to a lesbian character in the popular NBC sitcom 'Friends'.