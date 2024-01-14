Makar Sankranti 2024: All About Kite Flying On The Festival

Makar Sankranti carries profound spiritual significance.

One of the major celebrations in India, Makar Sankranti signifies the end of winter and is a festival devoted to the Sun God. Makar Sankranti, sometimes referred to as the harvest festival, is the day on which the Sun enters Makara Rashi, the zodiac or constellation of Capricorn. It signals the beginning of longer days and the Sun's northward motion, which is why this time of year is known as Uttarayan and is regarded as extremely auspicious. Since Makar Sankranti is observed in accordance with the lunar calendar, it occurs essentially on the same day each year.

Significance Of Kite Flying

On this day, people fly multicoloured kites, practice charitable deeds, and take baths in holy rivers. The custom of flying kites on Makar Sankranti is said to have originated from ancient ideas that people should be exposed to sunlight. Exposure to the sun's rays aids in the recovery of skin diseases and winter-related disorders. However, as sunlight is a significant and quality source of vitamin D, it is thought to be good for health.

According to other beliefs, flying a kite is a way to express appreciation and gratitude to God.

Gujarat and Rajasthan have the largest kite-flying events in the country. Handmade kites are produced by people of these states several months ahead of the festival. Gujarat celebrates Makar Sankranti with a grand celebration known as the "International Kite Festival," which has been organised in the state since 1989.

Timing Of Makar Sankranti

This year, the festival will fall on January 15, 2024.

Makar Sankranti Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 05:46 PM, Duration - 10 Hours 31 Mins

Makar Sankranti Maha Punya Kala - 07:15 AM to 09:00 AM, Duration - 01 Hour 45 Mins

Makar Sankranti Moment - 02:54 AM

The festival is celebrated in large parts of the country around the same time. It is known as Pedda Panduga or Makara Sankranti in Andhra Pradesh, Makara Sankranti in Karnataka, Telangana and Maharashtra, Pongal in Tamil Nadu, Magh Bihu in Assam, Makara Chaula in Odisha, Til Sakraat or Dahi Chura in Bihar, Makaravilakku in Kerala, Poush Sankranti in West Bengal, Magha Saaji in Himachal Pradesh, Haldi Kumkum in Maharashtra and Maghi Sankrant in Goa.

