Majestic Video Of Elephant Family At Tamil Nadu Forest Water Troughs Is Viral, Bureaucrat Shares Post

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 24,000 views on X.

In the serene backdrop of Tamil Nadu's dense forest, a family of elephants was captured on video and it is now viral. Shared on X by Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu, the jumbo family with adorable little calves can be seen enjoying the newly constructed water trough. Ensuring access to clean water within wildlife habitats, this initiative is part of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department's broader efforts.

The heartwarming video showcases gentle giants quenching their thirst, finding solace in a simple water trough. It's a reminder of the impact thoughtful conservation efforts can have on forest inhabitants.

"A beautiful elephant family with babies in tow bonds over a water trough newly constructed in a deep forest area in Tamil Nadu for elephants & wildlife. TN Forest Department is creating these troughs to ensure an adequate supply of water for wildlife. Last year 17 troughs were created and this year 18 are underway under the TN Biodiversity Conservation and Greening Project for Climate Change Response," reads the caption.

See the video here:

A beautiful elephant family with babies in tow bonds over a water trough newly constructed in a deep forest area in Tamil Nadu for elephants & wildlife. TN Forest Department is creating these troughs to ensure adequate supply of water for wildlife. Last year 17 troughs were… pic.twitter.com/V2MCGHg6NQ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) February 17, 2024

Commenting on the video, a user wrote on X, "The much-required resource in summer for wildlife."

Another user commented, "Water is happiness."

"What a sight to behold! Awesome indeed. This emphasises the need to protect our forest & increase the green cover. Thank you ma'am for all your efforts," the third user commented.

"Beautiful Indeed. And Also Great Initiatives Producing A Great Results. Very Few Initiatives Reach Their Completion And Produce Results.. Very Well Executed Madam. Nice To See The Elephant Population Also On The Growth," the fourth user wrote on X.

The fifth user wrote, "Wow! This is really pleasing news! Thanks to all those who thought of building these troughs and implementing them. It is heartwarming!"