Watch: Baby Elephant Gets 'Z++ Security' As Family Stays In Forests Of Bonai

In a heartwarming scene captured deep within the Bonai Forest Division of Sundergarh, Odisha, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a captivating wildlife video. The video, filmed by a wildlife photographer, showcases a serene moment with a family of elephants.

The footage reveals the elephants in their natural habitat, peacefully staying together. Of particular note is a young elephant calf, affectionately referred to as Chotu, who receives what Nanda describes as "Z++ security" from its family members. The mother elephant and other female elephants in the herd encircle Chotu protectively while it rests, ensuring its safety in the jungle.

Chotu goes to sleep with Z++ security😌😌



— Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 17, 2024

Mr Nanda, known for sharing such glimpses of wildlife, expressed awe at the behaviour of the elephant herd. His post accompanying the video quickly gained traction on social media, with numerous users expressing admiration for the strong family bond displayed by the elephants.

"I think the Bonai range is performing better than the Nayagarh range, especially with elephants," commented a user.

"You missed the other little guy sleeping on the very left of the screen in the last couple of seconds. It is afternoon babies' nap time," wrote another user.

"They're amazing creatures. Not a peep out of them, but they understand so much," commented a third user.

As the video continues to spread across social media platforms, gaining several thousand views, it serves as a reminder of the importance of wildlife conservation and the remarkable relationships that exist among wild animals in their habitats.