Mahira Khan, Her Mom Are Victims Of Autocorrect And We Totally Relate Mahira Khans hilarious autocorrect fails will make you laugh out loud

155 Shares EMAIL PRINT Mahira Khan's exchange with her mother has Twitter in splits



According to the screenshot, it took Mahira three tries to get the correct word across. Meanwhile, her mother's response, another autocorrect fail, will make you laugh out loud.



See their exchange below:

I just had to post this, both me and Ama having servere autocorrect issues pic.twitter.com/ZNro6Ifmnz - Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) November 4, 2017

Since being posted on November 4, the tweet has collected over 8,000 'likes' and a ton of responses.

Hehehe..Japan - Yaseen Meer (@yasinmeer) November 5, 2017 This is hilarious - Neelam Shafiq (@neelam_shafiq) November 4, 2017 HAHAHAHA - alishba khan (@alishbakhan1235) November 5, 2017

Meanwhile, many noticed that Mahira's tweet about the spelling mistakes itself contained a spelling error.

Servere or severe haha - Go Green.. (@aamirgeo1) November 5, 2017 Am I the only person who is reading "Servere". - Tayyab Ahmed (@MTayyabAhmed) November 5, 2017

Ever had a similar experience while texting your mom? Let us know using the comments section below.







Click for more





Celebrities, they're just like us. If you thought the rich and the famous never had to worry about lowly things like autocorrect fails - think again. If Mahira Khan's latest tweet is anything to go by, the curse of autocorrect affects everybody from celebrities to their mothers. The Raees actor recently took to the micro blogging site to share a screenshot of a conversation she had with her mother. Though the two ladies were clearly trying to have a sweet conversation, autocorrect had other plans for them.According to the screenshot, it took Mahira three tries to get the correct word across. Meanwhile, her mother's response, another autocorrect fail, will make you laugh out loud.See their exchange below:Since being posted on November 4, the tweet has collected over 8,000 'likes' and a ton of responses.Meanwhile, many noticed that Mahira's tweet about the spelling mistakes itself contained a spelling error.Ever had a similar experience while texting your mom? Let us know using the comments section below.Click for more trending news