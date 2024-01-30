Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2024: Date, History And Significance

Mahatma Gandhi is fondly called "Bapu".

January 30th marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi - the father of the nation - who was assassinated on this day by Nathuram Godse in 1948. Mahatma Gandhi, who is fondly called "Bapu" in India, played a vital role in India's freedom movement. He demonstrated the power of non-violence, or ahimsa through various peaceful movements. He inspired leaders across the world with his values and principles.

Now, on Mahatma Gandhi's 76th death anniversary, here's all that you need to know about this day.

Day

January 30th primarily commemorates the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. But the day also marks Martyr's Day or Shaheed Diwas. It serves as a day to remember and pay respects to all the other martyrs who sacrificed their lives for their country.

History

On January 30, 1948, when Mahatma Gandhi was on his way to address an evening prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan, Delhi along with his grandnieces, Nathuram Godse - a Hindu nationalist - fired three bullets into his chest. According to records, he died instantly. Every year, Mahatma Gandhi is remembered on his death anniversary as the people of the country observe Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi.

Significance

Mahatma Gandhi is known all over the country for influencing minds to practice peace and non-violence. He led and contributed to several freedom movements in India, including the Non-cooperation Movement, Civil Disobedience Movement, Khilafat Movement, Quit India Movement, and the Champaran Satyagraha. In 1930, he also launched the Salt Satyagraha and embarked on a march from the Sabarmati Ashram to Dandi in Gujarat.

Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary is marked by prayers across the country. Government officials, leaders, and citizens gather at memorials and statues of freedom fighters to pay homage to those who laid down their lives for the nation.

A significant ritual of Martyrs' Day also involves observing a two-minute silence to remember and reflect on the supreme sacrifice made by martyrs and to express gratitude for their contributions.