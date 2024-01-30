PM Modi's Personal Diary Featuring Quotes From Mahatma Gandhi

On the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the official Prime Minister Narendra Modi archive has released cutouts from his diary in which he has scribbled down some of Gandhi's quotes.

"We bring to you pages from Narendra Modi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on," the Modi Archive wrote on social media.

Some of the quotes mentioned in the diary are:

1. "I have no weapon but love to wield authority over anyone."

2. "My greed of [sic] nonviolence is an extremely active force. It has no room for cowardice or even weakness. There is hope for a violent man to be someday nonviolent, but there is none for a coward."

3. "There is sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed."

4. "If blood be shed, let it be our own. Let us cultivate the calm courage to die without killing."

The Prime Minister today paid tributes to Gandhi through a heartfelt post on social media.

"I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfill their vision for our nation," PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Gandhi was shot dead on this day in 1948 by Nathuram Godse. His death anniversary is observed as Martyrs' Day.



