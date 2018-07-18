Maharashtra Allows Outside Food In Multiplexes, Netizens Plan Meals

Memes and jokes flood Twitter to celebrate the decision to allow outside food in multiplexes.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that starting August 1, moviegoers would be free to carry their own snacks to multiplexes. Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan on Friday assured the state legislature that "there is no ban on patrons carrying outside food to multiplexes but if the multiplex authorities prohibit it, they could face action". The news came as welcome relief to many, as multiplexes are often criticised for the exorbitant rates they charge. To celebrate the change, many on social media jokingly began to plan their meals.

Here are some of the best reactions, jokes and memes on Maharashtra allowing outside food in multiplex theatres:

News: No ban on outside food in #multiplexes



Me: pic.twitter.com/TokNMeVP9Y - I meme you (@DigitalAgarwal) July 13, 2018

Maharashtra Govt orders theaters to allow outside snacks inside movie theatres.



Me in theatre : pic.twitter.com/L1U74Hl29P - Bade Chote (@badechote) July 14, 2018

Maharashtra's reaction after government allows outside food in theaters @indiatimespic.twitter.com/NTvJlrkFSH - Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 17, 2018

maharashtra allows food inside movie hall , now imagine doing the same in punjab. people be lined up with blenders pride and tamatar salad with raita. - Singha (@heisenjit) July 15, 2018

Imma just packing for the movie theatre...



Pre movie

health food tiffin

Emotional tiffin (bad/great/boring movie)

Interval

Post Interval

End of movie critic snack pic.twitter.com/DXTr2uiyBE- sharon (@sharroness) July 13, 2018

In recent weeks, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) carried out agitations and protests inside various multiplexes in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities where a popcorn pack costing Rs. 5 outside was sold for Rs. 250 inside. The agitations also received public support - even on social media platforms.

What do you think about this decision? Let us know using the comments section below.