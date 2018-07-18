Maharashtra Allows Outside Food In Multiplexes, Netizens Plan Meals

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that starting August 1, moviegoers would be free to carry their own snacks to multiplexes. Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Ravindra Chavan on Friday assured the state legislature that "there is no ban on patrons carrying outside food to multiplexes but if the multiplex authorities prohibit it, they could face action". The news came as welcome relief to many, as multiplexes are often criticised for the exorbitant rates they charge. To celebrate the change, many on social media jokingly began to plan their meals.
Here are some of the best reactions, jokes and memes on Maharashtra allowing outside food in multiplex theatres:
News: No ban on outside food in #multiplexes- I meme you (@DigitalAgarwal) July 13, 2018
Me: pic.twitter.com/TokNMeVP9Y
Maharashtra Govt orders theaters to allow outside snacks inside movie theatres.- Bade Chote (@badechote) July 14, 2018
Me in theatre : pic.twitter.com/L1U74Hl29P
Maharashtra's reaction after government allows outside food in theaters @indiatimespic.twitter.com/NTvJlrkFSH- Milind Deora (@milinddeora) July 17, 2018
#Multiplexes allowing outside food pic.twitter.com/6JCHVxFgCg- Nimisha (@parallelmirrors) July 14, 2018
maharashtra allows food inside movie hall , now imagine doing the same in punjab. people be lined up with blenders pride and tamatar salad with raita.- Singha (@heisenjit) July 15, 2018
Imma just packing for the movie theatre...Pre movie
health food tiffin
Emotional tiffin (bad/great/boring movie)
Interval
Post Interval
End of movie critic snack pic.twitter.com/DXTr2uiyBE- sharon (@sharroness) July 13, 2018
In recent weeks, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) carried out agitations and protests inside various multiplexes in Mumbai, Thane, Pune and other cities where a popcorn pack costing Rs. 5 outside was sold for Rs. 250 inside. The agitations also received public support - even on social media platforms.
