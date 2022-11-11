Madonna Licks Water Out Of A Dog Bowl In New Video, Internet 'Disgusted'

Madonna's Instagram Reels was a collection of several images.

Singer, songwriter and actor Madonna has caused a meltdown on social media with her new video in which she appeared to lick water out of a dog bowl. The clip was posted as an Instagram Reel on Wednesday and showed the singer wearing a neon green sweater, tights and thigh-high boots. The video has grossed out social media users who dubbed it as "embarrassing" and "disgusting". The 64-year-old pop music icon is first seen posing for still photos before transitioning to a blurry clip showing her head just above the dog bowl.

As she did this, Stooges' song 'I Wanna Be Your Dog' played in the video. However, a close look at the video suggested that the singer appearing to stick her tongue out and getting close to the bowl.

In other pictures, Madonna is seen posing next to a motorcycle and a food pantry. She completed her look with white-framed sunglasses and a huge silver necklace.

But her followers and other social media users were disgusted by Madonna's act.

"It's getting more and more embarrassing. It's not easy to be your fan anymore. You were an icon sadly now without style," one user commented.

"None of this is thought provoking or 'different'. You lost touch. You used to be ahead of the game. You created it. The changes to your body too. This is all screaming desperation to stay young or relevant. The last thing any of us would have expected from Madonna..." commented another.

"It has no meaning.. no depth.. this is not Art.. this is you destroying the Iconic Madonna that you created!" a third comment read.

Madonna has faced social media's ire earlier too with her previous posts, which the users found disturbing.

