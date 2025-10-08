Madhya Pradesh Bureaucrat Sanskriti Jain Gets Unique Farewell As She Bids Goodbye To Seoni

Transfers are routine in the Indian Administrative Service, but some farewells leave a lasting impression. Such was the case with IAS officer Sanskriti Jain, who received a heartwarming and unique send-off from the people of Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.

Sanskriti Jain, a 2015-batch IAS officer, had served as the Collector of Seoni for nearly a year. In a recent administrative reshuffle by the Madhya Pradesh government, collectors from 12 districts were transferred, including Jain. She has now been appointed as Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation in Bhopal, along with the additional charge of Additional Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

Her tenure in Seoni was marked by accessibility, administrative efficiency, and public outreach, which earned her widespread respect. As a gesture of gratitude, locals gave her a farewell that stood out, symbolising the emotional bond she had built with the community.

IAS officer Sanskriti Jain received a unique and heartfelt farewell in Seoni, Madhya Pradesh. After a farewell ceremony and party, her colleagues and staff carried her on a beautifully decorated palanquin, accompanied by her two young daughters. The emotional atmosphere was deepened by the Hindi film song "Palki Mein Hoke Sawaar Chali" playing in the background. A video of this touching moment has gone viral, with many praising the warm and special tribute to her service.

Life And Background Of IAS Officer Sanskriti Jain

IAS officer Sanskriti Jain is known for combining administrative efficiency with deep human sensitivity. Born on February 14, 1989, in Srinagar, her childhood was spent in various parts of India, as both her parents served in the Indian Air Force, her father as a fighter pilot and her mother in the medical corps.

She completed her graduation in Goa and later pursued the prestigious LAMP Fellowship. Interestingly, becoming a civil servant was not her initial goal; she had planned to pursue a PhD. However, on the suggestion of friends, she appeared for the UPSC exam just for fun and cleared it on her very first attempt.

In her second attempt, she secured a position in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS), and on her third attempt, she achieved All India Rank 11 and became an IAS officer. A 2015-batch officer, she was allotted to the Madhya Pradesh cadre.

Over the years, Sanskriti Jain has held several key administrative roles, including Commissioner of Rewa Municipal Corporation, Additional Collector of Satna, SDM of Mauganj, and CEO of the District Panchayat in Alirajpur and Narmadapuram.