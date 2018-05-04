Loyal Dog Waits At Station Daily For His Human. Internet Loves Him For It This is why we don't deserve dogs

"Xiongxiong is 15 years old and I've had him for seven or eight years," said the owner, who was not named. "Ever since I have had Xiongxiong, he has waited for me every day."



Xiongxiong is not tied down by a leash and wears no collar. He simply sits down and waits sweetly, collecting pats and belly rubs from passersby.



On Pear Video, his video has raked up over 10 million views since it was shared on April 24.



"He won't eat anything you give him. He appears around seven or eight o'clock every day, when his owner goes to work... and he waits, he just waits really happily," says one resident of the area, according to the



"He is a very good dog."



We agree!



