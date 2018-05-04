Loyal Dog Waits At Station Daily For His Human. Internet Loves Him For It

This is why we don't deserve dogs

Offbeat | | Updated: May 04, 2018 13:42 IST
31 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Loyal Dog Waits At Station Daily For His Human. Internet Loves Him For It

Xiongxiong waits at the subway station every day for almost 12 hours.

Netizens in China have been charmed by an old dog who patiently waits for his owner to come back from work every day. Xiongxiong - whose name means "Little Bear" - became Internet famous last month after a video-sharing website called Pear Video shared a video of him waiting at the steps of a subway station in Chongqing.

According to the South China Morning Post, the 15-year-old dog sits faithfully at the Liziba metro station for 12 hours a day, waiting for his owner to return home from work.

"Xiongxiong is 15 years old and I've had him for seven or eight years," said the owner, who was not named. "Ever since I have had Xiongxiong, he has waited for me every day."

Xiongxiong is not tied down by a leash and wears no collar. He simply sits down and waits sweetly, collecting pats and belly rubs from passersby.

On Pear Video, his video has raked up over 10 million views since it was shared on April 24.

Watch it below:
 
 
 


"He won't eat anything you give him. He appears around seven or eight o'clock every day, when his owner goes to work... and he waits, he just waits really happily," says one resident of the area, according to the BBC.

Comments
"He is a very good dog."

We agree!

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

China dogXiongxiongdog waits at station

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableJanardhana Reddy

................................ Advertisement ................................