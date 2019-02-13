Love Is In The Air. Nick And Ranveer's Comments On Priyanka And Deepika's Posts Are Proof

Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone's post.

Valentine's Day is around the corner, and these celeb husbands are making sure that our timelines don't feel lovelorn. Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas' sweet comments on their wives' Instagram posts prove that love is in the air this February. Both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on Tuesday that wowed netizens. However, it was their husbands who took the cake with their comments on the pics.

Deepika Padukone shared a series of three stunning pictures on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on each one. The pictures show Deepika in a peach gown, and have collected thousands of 'likes' on Instagram.

"Oh hi there," Ranveer commented on Deepika's first picture.

His comment on the second one was even cuter. "Aise na mujhe tum dekho..." wrote Ranveer on Deepika's pic, adding a heart emoji and collecting over 20,000 'likes'.

And if you though two comments on two pictures are enough, think again. "Yes," he wrote in the comments section of the third pic.

Isn't it romantic?

And talking of romantic, Ranveer is not the only husband lighting up Instagram with his loved-up comments. Nick Jonas isn't far behind either. On Priyanka Chopra's post from the premiere of her of soon-to-release film Isn't It Romantic?, he wrote "Looking like a snack," while adding a fire emoji.

The picture shows him slightly out of focus, looking at Priyanka as she poses for the cameras. "Find someone who looks at you like that..." Priyanka captioned the pic.

Look at Nick Jonas' comment below:

On his own Instagram account, Nick also shared two pictures with Priyanka from the premiere. "Proud of my beautiful and talented wife," he captioned his post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November in Italy, which Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December in Jodhpur.