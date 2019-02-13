Love Is In The Air. Nick And Ranveer's Comments On Priyanka And Deepika's Posts Are Proof

When Deepika Padukone shared a series of three stunning pictures on Instagram, Ranveer left an adorable comment on each one.

Offbeat | | Updated: February 13, 2019 13:02 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Love Is In The Air. Nick And Ranveer's Comments On Priyanka And Deepika's Posts Are Proof

Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on wife Deepika Padukone's post.


Valentine's Day is around the corner, and these celeb husbands are making sure that our timelines don't feel lovelorn. Ranveer Singh and Nick Jonas' sweet comments on their wives' Instagram posts prove that love is in the air this February. Both Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra shared pictures on Tuesday that wowed netizens. However, it was their husbands who took the cake with their comments on the pics.

Deepika Padukone shared a series of three stunning pictures on Tuesday, Ranveer Singh left an adorable comment on each one. The pictures show Deepika in a peach gown, and have collected thousands of 'likes' on Instagram.

"Oh hi there," Ranveer commented on Deepika's first picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

qsn31ia4

His comment on the second one was even cuter. "Aise na mujhe tum dekho..." wrote Ranveer on Deepika's pic, adding a heart emoji and collecting over 20,000 'likes'.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

c086krh

And if you though two comments on two pictures are enough, think again. "Yes," he wrote in the comments section of the third pic.

j2e1gto4

Isn't it romantic?

And talking of romantic, Ranveer is not the only husband lighting up Instagram with his loved-up comments. Nick Jonas isn't far behind either. On Priyanka Chopra's post from the premiere of her of soon-to-release film Isn't It Romantic?, he wrote "Looking like a snack," while adding a fire emoji.

The picture shows him slightly out of focus, looking at Priyanka as she poses for the cameras. "Find someone who looks at you like that..." Priyanka captioned the pic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Find someone who looks at you like that... @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Look at Nick Jonas' comment below:

duceveu8

On his own Instagram account, Nick also shared two pictures with Priyanka from the premiere. "Proud of my beautiful and talented wife," he captioned his post.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh married in November in Italy, which Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married in December in Jodhpur.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Deepika Padukonepriyanka chopra nick jonasdeepika ranveer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karol Bagh FireValentine DayKiss DayLive TVHyderabad BoyHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekRedmi Note 7Oxygen OSMulayam Singh Yadav

................................ Advertisement ................................