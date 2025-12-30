Crowds Line Up At China Snack Stall To Support Owner After Tragic Loss Of Son To Cancer

A man in eastern China received overwhelming support from his community after losing his son to cancer, leaving him to care for three young children. The show of solidarity brought a significant boost to his small street snack business, reported South China Morning Post.

Tragedy Strikes The Family

The stall owner, surnamed Tian, lost his 36-year-old son to liver cancer earlier this month. Tian junior was diagnosed with late-stage cancer in September. The family borrowed money to pay for his treatment, but unfortunately, they could not save him.

Tian's son passed away, leaving behind three young children, aged between four and seven. In addition to caring for his grandchildren, Tian is also responsible for his very elderly parents, who are in their 90s. Tian's wife, who runs a roast sausage stall, has not fully recovered from a broken arm suffered in an accident years ago.

Tian's tragic story spread rapidly after a nearby stall owner shared it. Students from the Shandong Institute of Petroleum and Chemical Technology reposted it, and soon long lines formed in front of Tian's snack stall.

People began to support Tian by purchasing his traditional candied fruit skewers, called tanghulu. These skewers are made from fresh fruits like hawthorn, strawberries, oranges, and grapes, coated in molten sugar and strung on bamboo sticks.

Tian sells each skewer for four to five yuan (about 60-70 cents). Some students bought a large number of skewers to support Tian and shared them with their friends. One student bought four skewers but paid 1,000 yuan (Rs 12,586.09). Students even created a chat group to place orders directly from Tian.

Other locals are also donating money directly to help Tian sometimes sending hundreds of yuan without purchasing anything. People are also sending daily necessities and children's clothes for the family.

Even Tian's neighbours came to help him prepare the Tanghulu. This overwhelming community support not only helped Tian financially but also provided emotional support during this difficult time.