Little Girl With Rs 10 In Her Pocket Orders Rs 90 Burger. Here's What Happened Next

A little girl walked into the Burger King outlet near the Botanical Garden Metro Station in Noida. The young girl took out a Rs 10 note from her pocket and asked for a burger. However, the cost of the burger was Rs 90. In a heartwarming gesture, the staff did not ignore the girl, he took out Rs 80 from his pocket and gave the burger to the little girl. And incidentally, he did not even reveal the cost of the burger to her.

The girl went away with the burger with a smile on her face. A social media user who was at the restaurant captured a picture of the young girl at the counter and it was later shared by aTwitter user named Life Member and since then it has gone viral on the internet.

The fast-food company identified the employee who served the little girl as Dheeraj Kumar. For his beautiful act of kindness, he was felicitated.

Burger King took to Twitter to share the news, "This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only Rs 10 with her."

This #WorldFoodDay, Dheeraj Kumar, working at our Noida Botanical Garden Metro Station restaurant, has inspired us all with his beautiful act of kindness. We had a very special guest who walked into our restaurant asking for a #burger but had only ₹10 with her. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/89oXh07sOB — BurgerKingIndia (@burgerkingindia) October 20, 2022

The thread reads, "Dheeraj, out of sheer humanity, gave her the burger and also paid for it from his own pocket. We, at RBA salute his generosity and #kindness which is rare and #special."

"Mr. Deepak Yadav, our Head of Operations, North, held a felicitation ceremony in appreciation of Dheeraj and celebrated his spirited gesture to a tiny soul in need," Burger King said.

