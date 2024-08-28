List Of Bank Holidays In September 2024: Check State-Wise List

The RBI divides holidays for all the banks in the country under three categories.

Banks are closed every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays. The Reserve Bank Of India has released the list of bank holidays for the month of September.

The financial institutions will observe around nine festival holidays this month, as per the calendar. Usually, bank branches are closed every other Saturday (second and fourth) and all Sundays. Public holidays are another reason you might find the bank doors shut.

In the case of state-specific festivals, the banks will remain shut only in those states, while during national festivals, banks will remain shut across the country. Given the number of holidays this month, it's critical to schedule your bank visits timely. While the financial institutions will remain shut, online banking, ATMs, mobile banking apps and websites will remain functional.

The central bank divides holidays for all the banks in the country under three categories- Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, the Real-Time Gross Settlement holidays and the Banks' Closing of Accounts.

Here is the complete list of national and regional holidays for September 2024:

September 1 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend September 4 (Wednesday) : In Guwahati, banks will be closed on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

: In Guwahati, banks will be closed on the occasion of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva September 7 (Saturday) : Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

: Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi September 8 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend September 14 (Saturday) : Banks will be shut in Kerala and Ranchi on the occasion of Onam

: Banks will be shut in Kerala and Ranchi on the occasion of Onam September 15 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend September 16 (Monday) : In Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, banks will be shut to mark Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e Milad

: In Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Dehradun, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Ranchi, Srinagar, and Thiruvananthapuram, banks will be shut to mark Barawafat, Milad-un-Nabi or Eid-e Milad September 17 (Tuesday) : To mark Indrajatra /Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi), banks will remain closed in Gangtok and Raipur

: To mark Indrajatra /Eid-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi), banks will remain closed in Gangtok and Raipur September 18 (Wednesday) : Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Pang-Lhabsol in Gangtok

: Banks will remain shut on the occasion of Pang-Lhabsol in Gangtok September 20 (Friday) : In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed on the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

: In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed on the Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi September 21 (Saturday) : In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, the financial institutions will be shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

: In Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, the financial institutions will be shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day September 22 (Sunday) : Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

: Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend September 23 (Monday) : Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh

: Banks will remain closed in Jammu and Srinagar to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh September 28 (Saturday) : Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday

: Banks will be shut across the country due to the fourth Saturday September 29 (Sunday): Banks will be shut in all states due to a weekend

