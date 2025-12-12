Lionel Messi's India Visit: Photo With Messi Costs Rs 10 Lakh, Internet Reacts

Football legend Lionel Messi is set to arrive in India on Saturday, December 13, landing in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium at around 10:30 AM, sparking massive excitement among fans nationwide. However, for those hoping to meet the World Cup winner in person, the experience comes with a steep price tag.

Organisers of The GOAT India Tour 2025 have announced that a single photograph with Messi will cost Rs 9.95 lakh plus GST, with only 100 slots available for this premium interaction. The exclusive meet-and-greet is expected to be held at the luxurious Falaknuma Palace, and bookings have already opened through the online platforms.

Also Read | Meeting SRK, Celebrity Match: All You Need To Know As Lionel Messi's GOAT Tour Of India Begins Today

The pricing announcement has triggered a wave of reactions across social media, with fans expressing a range of responses from disbelief to humour about the hefty cost. Some users joked that using AI to create an image with Messi would be far cheaper, while others questioned the value of paying such a high amount for a single photograph.

One user joked that for that amount, Messi should come home and play FIFA with them, calling it a perfect entry for "1000 ways to waste your not-earned money." Another quipped they'd rather fly to Argentina and get a picture there instead. A third added, "9.95 lakh for one photo? My entire bank account is worth less than the memory card that picture would be stored on."

Me walking to take photo with Lionel Messi after selling my kidneys and other organs.pic.twitter.com/JsnCC3OSXe — Kushal Sharma (@KushalSharma_89) December 11, 2025

Messi's GOAT India Tour spans four major cities: Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi, with public events, appearances and football-themed activities planned throughout the three-day visit. The tour not only celebrates Messi's global stature but also engages fans across India in a rare opportunity to see the icon up close.