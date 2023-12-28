Lion Cub Sits In Backseat Of A Car In Pakistan, Internet Angry

Many people stated that the animal looked "scared".

Dogs sitting in the backseat of cars is a common sight. The furry animals enjoy themselves and several videos shared on social media have captured the happiness of the canines. However, a lion cub seated in a car is an unusual occurrence. Recently, a video of a lion cub sitting in a car went viral online. The incident took place in Pakistan and has not gone well with the internet users.

The shocking video shows a lion cub named Mufasa sitting inside a car at a red light stop. The clip was shared on Instagram by Umbreen Ibrahim Photography. The animal is seen sitting in the backseat alongside a boy. Further, people in the car seem unbothered by the presence of the carnivore.

In another video, Mufasa is seen taking his head out of the car, enjoying the ride as the user who shared the video is seen talking to the people in the vehicle.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 2.4 lakh views and 2.7 million views. "Meet Mufasa at Red Light Signal," reads the caption of the video.

"They are not pets, please free them," said a user.

"It's depressing to see him like this," commented a person.

A third added, "He looks so scared."

"But he doesn't seem happy! You can't just domesticate these animals like this. When they do what they actually in wild, then people come and give their unnecessary gyan ki these animals should not be shown any mercy and stuff!" remarked a person.

"Wild animals loosing it's wild Nature is depressing it's like humans lost the ability to think," added another user.

A user questioned, "How is it even allowed?"

Recently, a 20-year-old man was critically injured by a lion while trying to take a selfie with the big cat in the Punjab province of Pakistan, a week after four lions mauled a man at a zoo in the province. The incident occurred at a Lok Mela (fair) organised by the government's Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) in Sargodha city, some 200 from Lahore, police said on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Muhammad Amin, was grabbed by his arm by the lion and clawed when he got closer to the big cat's cage. Mr Amin was seriously injured and was shifted to hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical.