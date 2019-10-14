Lion Chases Tourists On Safari In Karnataka. Terrifying Video Is Viral

A safari vehicle was chased by a lion at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park.

A group of tourists were chased by a lion while on a safari to a zoological park in Karnataka. The incident, which occurred inside the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Bellary, was captured on camera. The scary video has now gone viral online.

In the one-minute-long video, the lion is seen furiously running behind the safari vehicle. The lion continues to chase the vehicle until it manages to speed up and move ahead. It appears as though the video, which appeared online on Friday, was filmed by one of the tourists inside the safari vehicle.

Since it was posted to YouTube on Friday, the video has collected over 4 lakh views and a ton of comments. It has also been shared widely on other social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook, where many have commented to express how scary the incident looks.

It is not clear why the lion began chasing the tourist vehicle.

In a similar incident in November last year, a tigress in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra was filmed chasing a tourist vehicle. After the incident, officials had asked tourist guides and safari drivers to maintain a minimum 50-metre distance from the felines in the forest.

