'Like A Slow Fall': Man Reflects On Parents' Life Post-Retirement, Internet Reacts

Many of us spend years imagining what our perfect retirement would be like, whether it involves exploring the world, spending more time with family and friends, engaging in hobbies like painting, gardening, cooking, playing golf or just taking it easy for a change. However, we tend to ignore how our retired parents are reacting to the same while we are submerged in work. A user took to social media to share how "mundane" things become a big event during that phase of our lives. The user learned that retirement came with its own set of difficulties, which struck a chord with many online.

The user, who goes by the name Gabbar, said in a tweet that he went to Lucknow to spend a few days with his parents to observe how life is post-retirement. "I came home to Lucknow to spend a few weekdays with parents. To see what exactly is a retired life. Most visits are on occasions, either festivals or a health related emergency or a wedding or an anniversary. Outlier events, where you can't observe the mundane, and get consumed in the occasion in its manufactured busy-ness," he said.

I came home to Lucknow to spend a few weekdays with parents. To see what exactly is a retired life.



— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) May 25, 2023

He added that he came to "participate in the mundane". "I came home for a non-event to observe. To live. To participate in the mundane. How a AC mechanic servicing the AC becomes the highlight of the day, and is talked about in great detail with neighbours. Was the service rate right? What was the issue?" he remarked.

"Oh there is a power-cut. Inverter batteries are old now. Mother whines. Father has buried his head in a newspaper. The greatest wilful ignorance device. There is pressure cooker whistle. There is a lot of silence. Again a whistle. Afternoons are toughest. Hum of life returns in the evening," he said.

The user said that he often caught his father "checking his investments and his savings" on his phone in the middle of the night. He concluded, "Retirement is tough. Like a slow fall."

"Everyone has to go through this phase," said a user.

"Quiet life, home set according to their needs, things moving at slow pace for them to keep up the way they want- all these make up for a pretty content life for retired people," said a user.

Another user noted, "Retirement is a word mostly used for fathers. Mothers are eternally working. Even after they retire from their 'jobs'."

"I find myself in agreement. However if one has a strong interest apart from job then retirement can be better. My father is going through the same. Even though he tries to keep himself busy, but it's going nowhere. Your above tweet is beautiful, felt like reading a book," said a person.

"Retirement is tough if one doesn't have a social circle or a purpose in life. My 74 yr father is more busy post his retirement with his college lectures, workshops, senior citizen outings & helping the community.One needs to keep self busy for the mind & body to stay active," opined a user.