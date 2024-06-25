'Like A Miracle': Man's Magic Trick With Bubble Impresses The Internet

The Bubble Magician is a Guinness World Record holder

A captivating bubble trick has left the internet stunned. A recently surfaced video shows Whitedream, the Bubble Magician, performing an incredible bubble trick on a little girl.

The video, posted on X, shows the magician effortlessly creating a massive bubble around the girl, which then dissolves into shimmering water droplets.

Meanwhile, Whitedream- the Bubble Magician is a Guinness World Record holder for the largest soap bubble blown by hand. The magician, Pierpaolo Laconi won the recognition in San Juan de Alicante, Alicante, Spain, on 19 November 2020.

According to Guinness World Records, Mr Laconi graduated from school with a degree in accounting, but he soon realized his true passion was for the stage. After working both on stage and backstage, Pierpaolo started to learn how to perform with bubbles and now considers himself a bubble artist.



