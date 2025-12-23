"Life Here Doesn't Rush You": Russian Family Chooses Bengaluru As Home, Finds Simplicity In India

For many people, India is a place to visit for travel and experiences. But for one Russian family living in Bengaluru, India is much more than that. A Russian mother has shared an emotional reflection explaining why she and her husband decided to make India their permanent home and raise their children here.

Content creator Yana shared that her family didn't come to India for a vacation or a short stay. According to her, they actually live here, they have their own home, a daily routine, local markets, schools for their children, and the simple days that make life special.

She said that living in India has completely changed her family's perspective on life. According to Yana, India taught them the importance of slowing down. Life here doesn't force you to rush, time seems to move differently, and gradually, one learns to disconnect from the external noise and understand oneself.

Yana expressed deep appreciation for the people of India. She shared that her family is deeply impressed by the simplicity, warmth, and selfless helpfulness of the people here. People help without expecting anything in return. Neighbours know each other, shopkeepers remember names, and a smile becomes a universally understood language.

Speaking about raising her children in Bengaluru, Yana said that growing up in India makes children resilient, aware, and open-minded. She explained that her children are growing up in an environment with multiple cultures and languages, which teaches them to respect diversity and appreciate the value of simple things.

Yana also mentioned her love for the simple, everyday life in India. According to her, life here is less about appearances and more about meaning. She highlighted the warmth of the weather, the abundance of fresh fruits available all year round, and the quality time spent with family.

However, she also acknowledged that living in India isn't always easy, there's sometimes noise, chaos, and unexpected situations. Despite this, Yana said that it was only after coming to India that her family truly experienced living, rather than just following a fixed schedule. For her Russian family, India has now become their home.