Lamborghini Wrecked In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase

A brand new Lamborghini Huracan was wrecked in a crash in the UK.

A brand new Lamborghini was wrecked in a crash that occurred just 20 minutes after it was purchased. According to BBC, the luxury sports car is estimated to have cost around 2 lakh pounds - or approximately Rs 1.8 crore. The accident took place in West Yorkshire in the UK on Thursday.

According to police, the sports car suffered a mechanical failure and broke down in the middle of a road just 20 minutes after it was picked up from the showroom. It was hit from behind by an "innocent motorist", wrote West Yorkshire Police on Twitter while sharing photos from the scene of the crash on motorway M1.

Pictures shared by police show the Lamborghini Huracan's back crumpled by the collision and have gone viral on the microblogging platform. "It's only a car! But on this occasion a 20-minute-old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 was hit from behind by an innocent motorist," police wrote while sharing the pics. "#CouldHaveCried," they added as a hashtag.

M1 Ossett today - It's only a car ! But on this occasion a 20 minute old brand new Lamborghini that stopped due mechanical failure in lane 3 them hit from behind by an innocent motorist #couldhavecriedpic.twitter.com/S1f9YEQGcD — WYP Roads Policing Unit (@WYP_RPU) June 24, 2020

The driver of the van that hit the Lamborghini reportedly suffered head injuries in the crash. The injuries are not believed to be serious.

Officers who responded to the crash at around 1 pm on Thursday cordoned off part of the motorway while the Lamborghini and the van were moved to another location.

In February this year, a Bengaluru businessman was accused to ramming his Lamborghini Gallardo into a checkpost and abandoning the vehicle.