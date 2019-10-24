Lady Gaga Celebrates 10 Years Of 'Bad Romance' With Fierce Insta Post

A picture shared by Lady Gaga on Instagram.

Ten years ago on this day, Lady Gaga released her surreal, bizarre take on love and heartbreak that quickly became one of the most loved songs of all time. On the 10 year anniversary of 'Bad Romance', the American singer-songwriter is celebrating with a fierce Instagram post.

A few hours ago, Lady Gaga, 33, took to Instagram to share two photographs that show her in a tub. The first appears to be from a series of photographs she posted a few days ago which describe her post-show routine - the first step of which involves an ice bath for five to 10 minutes.

In the first pic, she sits in an ice bath, her hands clawed. In the second, Lady Gaga again poses in a bathtub, this time with sunglasses on.

"Happy 10 year Anniversary Bad Romance. Same woman, different bath," she wrote while sharing the photos on Instagram.

Take a look at her post below:

Since being shared online less than five hours ago, her post has received more than 7 lakh 'likes' and more than 4,000 comments.

"Queen of baths," wrote one person in the comments section. "I love you so much Lady Gaga," said another, while a third added "Queen."

Three days ago, a tweet by Lady Gaga created a storm on the microblogging website. The reason - she posted a Sanskrit mantra "Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu" and it left thousands confused.

Click for more trending news

Follow NDTV for latest election results and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.