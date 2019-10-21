Lady Gaga's Tweet In Sanskrit Is Breaking The Internet: 'Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu'

Lady Gaga shared this picture. (Image courtesy: ladygaga)

Pop sensation Lady Gaga's latest tweet deserves everyone's attention. Why, you ask? The 33-year-old singer sent the Internet into a tizzy by posting a Sanskrit mantra on her Twitter profile. On Sunday, the A Star Is Born actress shared an encrypted tweet that read: "Lokah samastah sukhino bhavantu." In case you are wondering, the mantra translates to this in English - "May all remain happy and free and may the thoughts, words and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and freedom for all." However, just like us, netizens were also confused about Lady Gaga's tweet but more on that later.

First, take a look at her tweet:

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 19, 2019

Lady Gaga's tweet confused many on Twitter. Many of them even asked the singer if the tweet is related to her next album. Check it out:

is this your album title — (@vlonegaga) October 19, 2019

She gon make me use Google translate pic.twitter.com/T7sTRDafbm — Raymon | GAGA (@raymongaga) October 19, 2019

*googles if this means anything about new music in a different language* — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 19, 2019

Indian users responded to Lady Gaga's tweet with thoughts such as "Good to see foreigners learning and reciting vedas" and "Thank you for posting these powerful lines." One user commented: "Great to see Lady Gaga tweet Sanskrit mantra, which radiates the feeling of love and happiness towards the world." Some of the users also shared the translation of the mantra in the comments section. Take a look:

For all those who don't know the meaning, "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all." This is what Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu translates to. — Devesh Upadhyay (@DeveshUpadhyay) October 20, 2019

it is a Sanskrit mantra and the meaning is "May all beings everywhere be happy and free, and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness and to that freedom for all"



Thank you @ladygaga for posting these powerful lines. — Kamal - (@kamalmdu) October 21, 2019

Great to see #LadyGaga tweet Sanskrit Mantra which radiates the feeling of love & happiness towards the world



"May all beings everywhere be happy & free and may the thoughts, words, and actions of my own life contribute in some way to that happiness & to that freedom for all" — Rosy (@rose_k01) October 20, 2019

Lady Gaga recently featured in headlines after she met with an accident during her show in Las Vegas. She fell off the MGM's Park Theater stage while performing with a fan and injured her hand. However, the singer uploaded an X-ray photo of her hand a couple of days ago, reassuring her fans that she is fine. "When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body... Just dance. Gonna be ok," she wrote.

When they have to X-Ray almost your entire body...Just Dance. Gonna be ok pic.twitter.com/zMft1eArFe — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 18, 2019

On the work front, Lady Gaga was last seen in the 2018 film A Star Is Born, which also featured Bradley Cooper.

