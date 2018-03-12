Kylie Jenner On Pregnancy, Cravings, Daughter Stormi: Best Of Twitter Q&A

This is the sister she told first about her pregnancy. No, it wasn't Kim Kardashian

Offbeat | | Updated: March 12, 2018 14:43 IST
Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

American reality TV star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner delighted fans with an an impromptu Twitter Q&A about her adorable baby girl Stormi - appropriately titled "Sundays with Stormi." Earlier today, the 20-year-old shared interesting details about her pregnancy - including listing (almost) all of her cravings - and highlights from baby Stormi's life. Kylie welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

Kylie's mom (and manager) Kris Jenner was supportive after she broke the news of her pregnancy
 
She doesn't quite remember which sister she told first but it wasn't - gasp - Kim Kardashian
 
But no worries because Stormi and cousin Chicago (who we first spotted in Kylie's pregnancy announcement video) are besties already
 
Kylie and Travis initially thought they were having a baby boy
 
And while we're on the topic of Travis, Kylie thinks he's "the best" with his daughter Stormi
 
Kylie reveals she had a "perfect" pregnancy. The worst part? Not being able to eat sushi!
 
Speaking of sushi, Kylie admitted she had some pretty strong cravings during her pregnancy.
 
Kylie wasn't afraid of giving birth
 
Turns out Stormi hasn't laughed yet - but she smiles a lot! Don't worry Stormi-watchers, momma Kylie promises she'll let you know when she does.
 
Though it's a picture of baby Stormi's tiny hand wrapped around her mom's perfectly manicured finger that is the most-liked Instagram post of all time, it's her tiny toes that get Kylie every time
 
In a move that many found surprising for the social media maven, Kylie Jenner (and the rest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan) kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps. Kylie announced her pregnancy to the world on February 5. Along with a note to her fans, she shared an Internet-breaking video that highlighted the most special moments of her journey to motherhood.

Kylie is best-known for her appearances in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".A few years ago, she launched an insanely-popular (and often sold-out) cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics. Last year, the reality star and makeup mogul was seen in "Life of Kylie", a behind-the-scenes take on her life.

