Kylie Jenner On Pregnancy, Cravings, Daughter Stormi: Best Of Twitter Q&A

what was mama kris' reaction when you told her you were pregnant??- stormiiii (@jaydeedagga) March 12, 2018
she was sooo supportive. I love my mama https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
She doesn't quite remember which sister she told first but it wasn't - gasp - Kim Kardashian
@KylieJenner which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant?- Juvenal Montes (@Juvenaleyely) March 12, 2018
i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
But no worries because Stormi and cousin Chicago (who we first spotted in Kylie's pregnancy announcement video) are besties already
Are Stormi and Chicago besties already?! @KylieJenner- Karmen Myree McNatt (@KarmenMcnatt) March 12, 2018
March 12, 2018
Kylie and Travis initially thought they were having a baby boy
Before finding out the gender of your baby, did you think it was a girl or a boy?- Lizbeth (@Lizbethh027) March 12, 2018
we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
And while we're on the topic of Travis, Kylie thinks he's "the best" with his daughter Stormi
How's Travis with Stormi?- irais (@irais_bravo) March 12, 2018
he's the best https://t.co/n5yWX0UORv- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Kylie reveals she had a "perfect" pregnancy. The worst part? Not being able to eat sushi!
I know she's and all, but can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant?... did she move a lot was she still? ... what was the best part? What was the worst part?... I need the deets sus ... I'm listening...- Cedric Simmons (@cedriclamarr) March 12, 2018
there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Speaking of sushi, Kylie admitted she had some pretty strong cravings during her pregnancy.
@KylieJenner What is your number 1 craving when you were pregnant?- KingVivs (@vivianneleih) March 12, 2018
Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Giiiiiirl...don't lie we know it was in-n-out pic.twitter.com/CMUDr1RZwA- baby (@prncessschelsea) March 12, 2018
Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Kylie wasn't afraid of giving birth
Were you afraid of giving birth? I'm just a year older than you and this is my number 1 fear about having a baby.- Alice (@impensiusuror) March 12, 2018
I wasn't afraid! & you shouldn't be either. We were made for this https://t.co/yteSWaboXX- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Turns out Stormi hasn't laughed yet - but she smiles a lot! Don't worry Stormi-watchers, momma Kylie promises she'll let you know when she does.
I want to hear the way Stormi laughs- Kimberly (@kimbuurlii69) March 12, 2018
She hasn't laughed yet. But she smiles A LOT https://t.co/55gF5Hyqi6- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
Though it's a picture of baby Stormi's tiny hand wrapped around her mom's perfectly manicured finger that is the most-liked Instagram post of all time, it's her tiny toes that get Kylie every time
@KylieJenner what's your favorite feature of stormi's? she's so precious- courtney (@jesuisyentruoc) March 12, 2018
well all of her! but her little toes get me every time https://t.co/iqC5aeqlTc- Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018
In a move that many found surprising for the social media maven, Kylie Jenner (and the rest of the Jenner/Kardashian clan) kept the news of her pregnancy under wraps. Kylie announced her pregnancy to the world on February 5. Along with a note to her fans, she shared an Internet-breaking video that highlighted the most special moments of her journey to motherhood.
Kylie is best-known for her appearances in "Keeping Up With The Kardashians".A few years ago, she launched an insanely-popular (and often sold-out) cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics. Last year, the reality star and makeup mogul was seen in "Life of Kylie", a behind-the-scenes take on her life.
