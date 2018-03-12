Kylie Jenner On Pregnancy, Cravings, Daughter Stormi: Best Of Twitter Q&A

Kylie Jenner welcomed her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.

what was mama kris' reaction when you told her you were pregnant?? - stormiiii (@jaydeedagga) March 12, 2018

she was sooo supportive. I love my mama https://t.co/RVauQm5PbD - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

@KylieJenner which sister did you tell first that you were pregnant? - Juvenal Montes (@Juvenaleyely) March 12, 2018

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Are Stormi and Chicago besties already?! @KylieJenner - Karmen Myree McNatt (@KarmenMcnatt) March 12, 2018

Before finding out the gender of your baby, did you think it was a girl or a boy? - Lizbeth (@Lizbethh027) March 12, 2018

we thought we were gonna have a boy! i was soooo surprised! https://t.co/4Y7oJUUveu - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

How's Travis with Stormi? - irais (@irais_bravo) March 12, 2018

I know she's and all, but can you describe what it was like while you were pregnant?... did she move a lot was she still? ... what was the best part? What was the worst part?... I need the deets sus ... I'm listening... - Cedric Simmons (@cedriclamarr) March 12, 2018

there really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol I had such a perfect experience. she moved a lot https://t.co/4IPq9Wv2yh - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

@KylieJenner What is your number 1 craving when you were pregnant? - KingVivs (@vivianneleih) March 12, 2018

Eggos!!! I never liked them before i was pregnant & haven't had one since i had her. so strange! Lol https://t.co/uCeljtsMP0 - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Giiiiiirl...don't lie we know it was in-n-out pic.twitter.com/CMUDr1RZwA - baby (@prncessschelsea) March 12, 2018

Lmao and in n out!! Donuts too https://t.co/JMBmFeHcUH - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Were you afraid of giving birth? I'm just a year older than you and this is my number 1 fear about having a baby. - Alice (@impensiusuror) March 12, 2018

I wasn't afraid! & you shouldn't be either. We were made for this https://t.co/yteSWaboXX - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

I want to hear the way Stormi laughs - Kimberly (@kimbuurlii69) March 12, 2018

She hasn't laughed yet. But she smiles A LOT https://t.co/55gF5Hyqi6 - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

@KylieJenner what's your favorite feature of stormi's? she's so precious - courtney (@jesuisyentruoc) March 12, 2018

well all of her! but her little toes get me every time https://t.co/iqC5aeqlTc - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018