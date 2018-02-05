Seen Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Video Yet? It's Got 18 Million Views Already The reality TV star shared an intimate video of her nine months of pregnancy

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kylie Jenner's video includes never-seen-before footage of her pregnancy.

pic.twitter.com/CgiQFcRfHU - Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) February 4, 2018

Along with that announcement, Kylie Jenner also shared with 102 million Instagram followers an intimate video documenting her pregnancy.



Since being shared on YouTube only a few hours ago, the video, simply titled 'To Our Daughter', has already been viewed over 18 million times.



The 11-minute-long video includes footage of Kylie and Travis hanging out, attending their ultrasound appointments together, videos of Kylie's own birth and pictures of her baby bump. Kylie is seen flaunting the baby bump that's she kept hidden from the public for nine months.



It also has footage from the first time Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago was seen on camera for the first time.



Watch the video below:







People on social media can't stop gushing about the video:

.....why did I cry through the entire Kylie Jenner video - Chelsea DeBoer (@ChelseaHouska) February 4, 2018 ima keep it real with you chief.... that kylie pregnancy journey video beautiful - Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) February 4, 2018 Kylie's pregnancy video was beautiful especially when she said "double cheeseburger and fries well done please"



I felt that- kt (@_katiemcg) February 5, 2018 this part in kylie's video got me crying :( pic.twitter.com/iwNoTrrEc1 - n s (@93rapIine) February 5, 2018

Kylie Jenner is best-known for featuring in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. A couple of years ago, she launched her own cosmetics line called Kylie Cosmetics.







