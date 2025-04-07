Kolkata Street Vendor Serves Monster Energy Scrambled Eggs. Internet Asks "Why"

In the ever-evolving world of street food fusion, one Kolkata vendor has taken culinary experimentation to a whole new and bewildering level. A viral video making the rounds on the internet shows a street food seller preparing scrambled eggs with an unexpected ingredient: Monster Energy Drink.

The clip, which has quickly racked up millions of views and thousands of comments, features the vendor cracking eggs into a hot pan and then pouring in a generous glug of the bright green, caffeinated beverage before scrambling it all together. The end result? A fluorescent, sizzling mess that has left the internet both horrified and weirdly intrigued.

Watch the video here:

Foodies and casual viewers alike have flooded the comments section with a mix of shock, humour, and genuine concern. One user wrote, "Trying to imagine the flavour combination gave me a migraine," while another quipped, "It was the cough that really sealed the deal for me." But perhaps the most common reaction came in the form of a simple, collective: "Why?"

In recent years, Indian street food creators have been pushing the boundaries of traditional recipes, blending sweet with savoury, fizzy drinks with fried snacks, and now, energy drinks with breakfast staples. While some of these experiments strike gold (think Maggi innovations or quirky momos), others, like this one, spark more questions than cravings.

Despite the backlash-or perhaps because of it-the video has drawn attention on the internet. Monster Energy also commented on the post and wrote, "I mean.. why not?"

