'Kind Of Dinosaur Museum': Anand Mahindra Shares Video Of Decades-Old Household Items

Industrialist Anand Mahindra is quite popular on social media and keeps his fans and followers entertained with interesting and motivational videos. This time, he posted a video that included household items that were highly popular till a few decades ago but have since been superseded by newer models. The clip included images of objects including cassette tapes, lanterns, vintage scooter models, and even soaps were featured in the video.The clip induced nostalgia in those belonging to that generation.

While sharing the clip, Mr Mahindra wrote, "What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them...A kind of dinosaur museum." An antique landline phone, a scooter, an iron, and several different types of lanterns can be seen in the video. It also features a vintage alarm clock, an old torchlight, a kerosene burner and a container. Along with a tape recorder, typewriter and transistor radio, the video also features cassettes.Lata Mangeshkar's rendition of the 1958 film Shirin Farhad song 'Guzra Hua Zamana' plays throughout the entire clip.

What a great journey down memory lane! Wonder if someone has collected these actual physical objects and displayed them in a museum? I think GenZ would enjoy seeing them…A kind of dinosaur museum 😊 pic.twitter.com/x8w2Row82E — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 6, 2023

Interestingly, Filmfare magazine covers featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Madhubala and other celebrities are also featured in the clip. It also features young Jacky Shroff and Panama in cigarette advertisements from brands like Charminar. It displays vintage advertisements for products including Eveready batteries, Pond's talcum powder, Colgate tooth powder, Dalda vanaspati and the Rajdoot DTS 175 motorcycle.

Since being shared, the video has around 5.4 lakh views and over nine thousand likes. "The journey of life will be incomplete without a reverse gear," said one user.

"Great memories. Those were best days ofcourse with least technology but more comfortable. But now hytec knowledge with more worries. Chalne dev. Chalthi ka naam jindagi," said another user.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit tweeted, "Sir all this is available at Chor Bazar & Oshiwara market (Mumbai). We buy all this for our shoots from these very markets."

"These things are from over 40 years ago. I wonder what people will show in 2065 to their younger generations as items that they used 40 years ago," added another person.

