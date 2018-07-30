After Mumbai Police, UP Police Issues Warning Against #KikiChallenge

Actor Adah Sharma doing the #KikiChallenge

Unless you've taken a social media hiatus, chances are you know all about the viral #KikiChallenge or #InMyFeelings challenge. For those who don't, it's the newest trend social media is obsessed. What began as a dance challenge has now become a social media fad in which people get down from slow moving cars and dance to singer Drake's hit "In My Feelings". As videos of netizens doing the challenge flood social media, many are warning about the dangers of the viral craze. Just days ago, Mumbai Police issued a warning against the challenge and now UP Police has also tweeted about it.

"Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge," UP Police's official handle tweeted earlier today. Not unlike Mumbai Police, UP Police also accompanied their tweet with a video showing what happens if the challenge goes wrong.

Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge . #KiKiHardlyAChallenge#InMyFeelingsChallenge#UPPolicepic.twitter.com/RyTvoChJFa - UP POLICE (@Uppolice) July 30, 2018

Since being posted some eight hours ago, the tweet has collected over 1,000 'likes' and more than 500 retweets.

Mumbai Police, one of India's most Twitter-savvy police departments, issued a similar warning on July 26.

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety#InMySafetyFeelingsChallengepic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

People, however, are continuing to try the dance challenge inspite of the warnings.

Several celebrities have also posted their videos doing the challenge. Actor Adah Sharma "couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge". Notice how her car is stationary, though?

I couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge@Drake so I sneaked out of my shoot in my athleisure look from the 50's n did it .

Ok bye ! I hope no one noticed I was missing from shoot

.

.#inmyfeelingschallenge#drake#inmyfeelings#kiki#kikidoyouloveme#kiki#kikindapic.twitter.com/8PtH77s33M - Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) July 28, 2018

Actor Nora Fatehi and Varun Sharma did the #KikiChallenge together but in an auto. Their video has a twist in the end though.

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on Jul 27, 2018 at 8:20am PDT

