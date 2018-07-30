After Mumbai Police, UP Police Issues Warning Against #KikiChallenge

Actors Adah Sharma, Nora Fatehi and Varun Sharma are among the celebs to try the challenge

Offbeat | | Updated: July 30, 2018 20:52 IST
After Mumbai Police, UP Police Issues Warning Against #KikiChallenge

Actor Adah Sharma doing the #KikiChallenge

Unless you've taken a social media hiatus, chances are you know all about the viral #KikiChallenge or #InMyFeelings challenge. For those who don't, it's the newest trend social media is obsessed. What began as a dance challenge has now become a social media fad in which people get down from slow moving cars and dance to singer Drake's hit "In My Feelings". As videos of netizens doing the challenge flood social media, many are warning about the dangers of the viral craze. Just days ago, Mumbai Police issued a warning against the challenge and now UP Police has also tweeted about it.

"Dear Parents, whether Kiki loves your child or not, we are sure you do! So please stand by your kids in all the challenges in life except #kikichallenge," UP Police's official handle tweeted earlier today. Not unlike Mumbai Police, UP Police also accompanied their tweet with a video showing what happens if the challenge goes wrong.

Since being posted some eight hours ago, the tweet has collected over 1,000 'likes' and more than 500 retweets.

Mumbai Police, one of India's most Twitter-savvy police departments, issued a similar warning on July 26.

People, however, are continuing to try the dance challenge inspite of the warnings.

Several celebrities have also posted their videos doing the challenge. Actor Adah Sharma "couldn't resist doing the #kikichallenge". Notice how her car is stationary, though?

Actor Nora Fatehi and Varun Sharma did the #KikiChallenge together but in an auto. Their video has a twist in the end though.

 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi) on

What do you have to say about the viral #KikiChallenge? Tell us using the comments section.

