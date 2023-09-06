Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: This Rs 7 Crore Question Made A Contestant Quit

Jaskaran has been trying to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati for the last four years.

Jaskaran Singh, a student from Punjab, etched history by becoming the first crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The 21-year-old also attempted the final Rs 7 crore question but then he decided to quit the game and take home Rs 1 crore.

So what was the Rs 7 crore question asked by Amitabh Bachchan on the show?

The question:

“According to Padma Purana, which king had to live as a tiger for a hundred years due to a deer's curse?”

The options were: A: Kshemadhurti, B: Dharmadatta, C: Mitadhvaja and D: Prabhanjana.

The right option that would have made Jaskaran Singh win Rs 7 crore was D: Prabhanjana.

For the Rs 1 crore question, Mr Jaskaran had used the double-debt lifeline. And, the moment he gave the right answer, a super happy Big B hugged Mr Jaskaran.

Since Mr Jaskaran's big win, a promo of the episode is making rounds on the Internet. The clip was shared by the makers on Instagram.

The promo also introduced Mr Jaskaran to the world. He comes from Khalara village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district. The area is so secluded that Mr Jaskaran had to travel 4 hours every day to reach his college. Mr Jaskaran is one of the few who were able to complete their graduation in the village.

Mr Jaskaran, in the video, said that he had been trying to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati for the last four years.

Right now, he is preparing for the UPSC entrance exam and will give his first attempt next year.