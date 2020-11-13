Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 Finds Its Second Crorepati In IPS Officer Mohita Sharma

IPS officer Mohita Sharma became KBC 12's second crorepati.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 has found this season's second crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma. Shortly after Nazia Nasim from Delhi won Rs 1 crore during Wednesday's episode, Sony Entertainment announced on social media that Ms Sharma has become KBC 12's second crorepati. The episode featuring her big win will air on November 17.

A sneak peak of the episode, shared on Instagram, shows IPS officer Mohita Sharma answering a question on the quiz show for the coveted Rs 1 crore prize.

"Ye prashan hai ek crore rupay ka," says show host Amitabh Bachchan, advising her to proceed with caution and play smart.

Ms Sharma answers the question correctly, and her joy is evident. The video then cuts away to give viewers a glimpse of her life as an IPS officer. She then proceeds to the 16th question for the Rs 7 crore jackpot. This time, Mr Bachchan reveals that very few people would know the answer to the question.

Does the IPS officer manage to win the Rs 7 crore jackpot? This will be revealed during the November 17 episode, which will air at 9 PM.

Only two days ago, Nazia Nasim, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, took home Rs 1 crore by answering correctly the question: "Which of these actresses once won a National Film Award for Best Playback Singer." Ms Nasim answered "Roopa Ganguly", which turned out to be the correct answer.

She also opted for the Jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore but eventually quit as she wasn't sure of the answer.