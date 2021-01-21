Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Episode 84 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Guides Another Contestant To Significant Victory

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of the show. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

Host Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday, continued the game with yesterday's roll-over contestant Nilesh Girkar, a private chess coach who also runs a sports NGO in Mumbai. Nilesh played till Rs 6,40,000 in Wednesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. In his introduction video, Nilesh Girkar revealed that he cannot live without vada-pav for a single day. He also shared that he wants to win a huge amount on the show so that he can secure his and his mother's future. Nilesh Girkar, who is planning to marry his girlfriend next month, took home the prize money of Rs 25,00,000. The expert on tonight's episode was author and quizzer Archana Garodia.

The next contestant to win the fastest finger first round was Kehkasha Amin from Ranchi, Jharkhand. Sharing why she participated in the show, Kehkasha said that she wanted to fulfill her mother's wish who has been trying hard for many years to make it to the hot seat. She played till Rs 12,50,000.

Meanwhile, here's a sample of the questions you can expect on the hot seat if you are planning to participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati:

#Which finance minister is known to have given the shortest Indian budget speech that was only 800 words long?

#What is the Ramanujan Machine developed by Israeli scientists?

#Which two players scored for India in the football final of the 1962 Asian Games, to give India a gold medal?

#Which was the first spacecraft to successfully land on the moon?

#Which is the only chapter or Surah of the Holy Quran that is named after a woman?

The finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will air on Sony TV at 9 pm this Friday. Watch this space for more updates on Kaun Banega Crorepati 12.