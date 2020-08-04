Olympic Champion Katie Ledecky Swims With Glass Of Milk On Head In Unbelievable Video

Katie Ledecky swam while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

At the age of 23, Katie Ledecky has five Olympic gold medals under her belt. The American swimmer has also won 15 world championships - the most in history for a female swimmer. Her latest feat, however, may just be even more awe-inspiring than any of these. Katie Ledecky recently shared a video on social media that shows her swimming the entire length of a pool while balancing a glass of chocolate milk on her head.

Even more astonishingly, the Olympic champion did not spill a single drop.

On Monday, Ms Ledecky posted a video of herself swimming one length of the pool with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head. She made it from one end of the pool to the other without upsetting the glass or even spilling a single drop, leaving viewers impressed. After reaching the end, she took a sip from the glass while resting against the wall. Her video has gone viral with a whopping 2.7 million views and thousands of stunned comments.

According to Insider, Ms Ledecky performed this stunt as part of a new "Got Milk?" ad.

While sharing the clip on Twitter and Instagram, Ms Ledecky called it "possibly one of the best swims" of her career. According to USA Today, she explained on Instagram stories that it took incredible core strength to maintain her posture. "I was bracing my core so hard because I can't move. I have to stay still," she said.

Possibly one of the best swims of my career! (~open for debate~)

What can you do without spilling a drop?! Check out the #gotmilkchallenge on TikTok. #gotmilk#adpic.twitter.com/F05UzvaqCo — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) August 3, 2020

The video has been viewed 2.7 million times on Twitter. Take a look at some of the impressed reactions it has garnered:

