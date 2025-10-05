Advertisement
Karwa Chauth 2025: When Is Karwa Chauth; October 9 Or 10? Check Date, Muhurat And More

Karwa Chauth 2025: This year's Karwa Chauth date has led to some confusion, with many debating whether the festival falls on October 9 or 10.

Read Time: 2 mins
Karwa Chauth 2025: Check the correct date, muhurat timings and more.
  • Karwa Chauth 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, October 10
  • The fast is observed from 6:19 AM to 8:13 PM on October 10
  • Puja muhurat is scheduled between 5:57 PM and 7:11 PM on October 10
Karwa Chauth 2025: Observed on the fourth lunar day of the dark fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth, also called Karak Chaturthi, holds a deep cultural significance for married women in India. On this day, married Hindu women observe a 'nirjala vrat', or fast, by not consuming food or drinking a single drop of water after sunrise for the entire day.

The fast is observed for the prosperity, safety and long life of the husbands. Women break their fast by looking at the moon and their husbands' faces through a sieve.

This year's Karwa Chauth date has led to some confusion, with many debating whether the festival falls on October 9 or 10. Here is the correct date, puja muhurat, fasting time, and moonrise details.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Date and Day

This year, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. The confusion in dates has arisen due to Chaturthi, which spans two days this year. Since the vrat (fasting) is observed on the day when Chaturthi tithi is active, Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on October 10.

Meanwhile, the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi Tithi will begin on Thursday, October 9, at 10:54 PM and end at 7:38 PM on Friday, October 10.

EventDate and Time
Karwa ChauthFriday, October 10
Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat5:57 PM to 7:11 PM
Karwa Chauth Fast Time6:19 AM to 8:13 PM
Karwa Chauth Moonrise Time8:13 PM
Chaturthi Tithi Begins10:54 PM, Thursday, October 9
Chaturthi Tithi Ends7:38 PM, Friday, October 10

Significance of Karwa Chauth

This day is celebrated with the belief that it emulates Goddess Parvati, who observed a fast to obtain Lord Shiva as her husband. Therefore, married women keep this fast to ensure the longevity of their husbands and an enduring marriage. The fast is also believed to bring good luck and prosperity to the family.

The one-day festival is widely celebrated in the northern parts of India, including Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Married Hindu women pray to Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha, and Karwa Mata for the long life of their husbands.

