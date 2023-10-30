Karwa Chauth Wishes: Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status That You Can Share

Karwa Chauth Wishes: On this day, married women observe a full-day fast or a Nirjala vrat

The auspicious festival of Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, will be observed on November 1, this year. On this day, married women observe a full-day fast or a Nirjala vrat (fasting without food and water) for their husbands and pray for their long life, security, and good health. The women observe fast from sunrise till moonrise. Women dress traditionally, apply henna on their hands, receive gifts, and get together to enjoy the auspicious day. They break their fast by looking at the moon and their husbands' faces through a sieve.

Here are some of the messages, SMS, and WhatsApp statuses that you can use and share on the auspicious occasion.

Karwa Chauth 2023 Wishes And Messages

--“May the moonlight of Karwa Chauth bring along eternal happiness and love in your married life. Wishing you a blessed and Happy Karwa Chauth. Have a wonderful day.”

-The day seems long and Moon doesn't show, thirsty, hungry, yet on the go. Salute Indian women for their sacrifice and love an incarnation of goddesses from heaven above. Happy Karwachauth!

--May this day strengthen the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long marital life.

Sukh dukh mein hum tum

Har pal saath nibhayenge

Ek janm nahin saton janam

Pati Patni ban ayenge

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023!

--Let's look at the moon together today. Just the way it shines in the sky, let the love leave a mark of forever in our lives.

--"On this Karwa Chauth night, may the tinkling of you bangles and hues of mehndi bring you good luck! Happy Karwa Chauth!"

--"Wishing you a Happy Karwa Chauth! May your life shine like the moon today and every day of the year."

--"I see you and my fast is complete.

There's one moon in the sky and one in front of me

I couldn't have asked for anything more

Thank you, love, for all your love.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2023

--We may celebrate this day once a year, but I celebrate your presence in my life every day, every minute. Happy Karva Chauth, husband!

--May the sindoor testify your prayers, the mangal sutra reminds you of promises that bind you, and the colour of mehendi prove the depths of your love. Happy Karwa Chauth.

--You mean the world to me, and on this Karwa Chauth, I promise to cherish and protect our love forever. Happy Karwa Chauth, sweetheart!

--Wishing for a love that's as unbreakable as the bond between Lord Shiva and Parvati. Happy Karwa Chauth, my beloved.