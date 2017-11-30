Karnataka Boy Plays With Monkeys Every Day. See Their Unlikely Friendship

His family insists that the monkeys have never hurt the boy

Offbeat | | Updated: November 30, 2017 17:44 IST
The child has apparently been feeding the monkeys since he was six-months-old

A video of an unlikely friendship between a one-and-a-half year old boy and monkeys has surfaced online. Recorded in Hubli, Karnataka, the video shows the boy feeding and playing with monkeys - reportedly a common sight for the residents of Allapur village.

The video, posted online by news agency ANI, shows the toddler walking towards a troop of monkeys and feeding them food one by one. The boy seems completely at ease with the monkeys that snatch food from his hands.

The child has apparently been feeding the monkeys since he was six-months-old. His family insists that the monkeys have never hurt the boy and even wake him up every morning to play with him and be fed by him.
 
While one Twitter user says the friendship restores one's faith in humanity, others have expressed concern for the child's safety and well-being.

Watch the unlikely friendship below:
 

Unlikely FriendshipmonkeysKarnataka

