Karnataka Boy Plays With Monkeys Every Day. See Their Unlikely Friendship

The video, posted online by news agency ANI, shows the toddler walking towards a troop of monkeys and feeding them food one by one. The boy seems completely at ease with the monkeys that snatch food from his hands.
The child has apparently been feeding the monkeys since he was six-months-old. His family insists that the monkeys have never hurt the boy and even wake him up every morning to play with him and be fed by him.
Karnataka: A 1-and-a-half year boy befriends monkeys and feeds them regularly in Hubli. His family says he is woken up by monkeys everyday at 6 in the morning who return after playing and being fed by him, adds that they have never bitten him. pic.twitter.com/e0WThRmIG5- ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2017
While one Twitter user says the friendship restores one's faith in humanity, others have expressed concern for the child's safety and well-being.
Watch the unlikely friendship below:
Click for more trending news