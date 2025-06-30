Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar's "United" Moment As Party Troubleshooter Lands

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, were all smiles in a show of 'unity' Monday morning amid rumours the Congress is plotting a top-down change of leadership to offset factionalism and internal divides in one of only two states it rules outright.

Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar - who fought each other for the chief minister's post after the 2023 election, and whose respective camps have been circling and baiting each other since - held hands and high-fived each other at a public event in Mysuru.

Visuals shared by news agency ANI showed an initially gruff-looking Chief Minister break out into a smile, clasp Shivakumar's hand in his and hold it aloft. "Our government will last for five years... like a rock," the Chief Minister declared, while his deputy grinned and remained silent.

Minutes earlier senior Congress leader RV Deshpande made a similar declaration, telling reporters Siddaramaiah will complete his five-year term as Chief Minister of Karnataka.

"Yes, Siddaramaiah will continue as Chief Minister for the full five-year term. There is no proposal or discussion about changing... This topic has not come up in the legislature party meeting nor has anyone spoken to me about it. We are united..." he told the press.

Talk of an overhaul of the state leadership - which now faces allegations from within of 'rampant corruption' and a 'collapsed administration', in addition to the Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar rift - gathered pace after the party dispatched General Secretary Randeep Surjewala to Bengaluru.

Mr Surjewala is due in the Karnataka capital today.

Asked about the reason for his visit, the Chief Minister only said, "He is coming to the state to strengthen the organisation. He will do his job" and hit out at the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party for 'spreading lies' about the stability and future of the Congress government in the state.

Earlier at least two Congress MLAs - BR Patil and Raju Kage - had less than complimentary remarks about their party's government, and joined a growing list of state leaders who have made problematic statements about the party, raising questions about unity within the ranks.

Mr Surjewala's visit is expected to address chatter around a possible leadership change, which a third MLA, Iqbal Hussain, had claimed "is something the High Command has in mind".

"When the time is right, the High Command will give an opportunity to DK Shivakumar. It is likely to happen this year. All leaders are talking about a big political churn. I am telling this straight... in two to three months a decision will come," he had said, underlining internal rifts.