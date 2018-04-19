Karnataka Couple's Wedding Cards Look Like Voter IDs. Here's Why

Mr Siddappa, an activist and employee with Indian Railways in Goa, told Bangalore Mirror he was keen to promote Kannada and the upcoming assembly elections during his wedding, which is scheduled for April 27.
"I wanted to do something unique for my wedding to promote Kannada. When I discussed the same with my friend Karibasappa Gondi, a constable, he suggested that we should do something to encourage voting keeping in mind the assembly elections. With the support of my friend Channabasappa, we designed a wedding card which resembles the voting ID card. Even the fonts and style are the same," he said.
According to EenaduIndia, the couple even asked the District Collector for permission to print their wedding cards to look like voter ID cards.
The card has been customised to include details of the couple's wedding. For instance, instead of the standard mugshot-like photo is a picture of the happy couple. The Functional Unique Serial Number (FUSN) on the card - SJMRG27042018 - is actually a combination of the couple's initials followed by the date of their wedding. The voter's name has also been modified to include the couple's names.
The card even includes the reminder "Your vote is valuable," as translated by EenaduIndia, and comes with a plea asking guests not to "sell their votes."
Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 in all 224 constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party and Janta Dal (S) along with their allies will take on the incumbent Indian National Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is all set to make its debut in the southern state. 56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 and the results will be announced on May 15. The ongoing term for the Karnataka assembly expires on May 28.
