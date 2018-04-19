Karnataka Couple's Wedding Cards Look Like Voter IDs. Here's Why With assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled for May 12, one couple is using their upcoming wedding to make sure everyone goes out and votes.

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018: This couple's wedding cards are designed to look like voter ID cards New Delhi: With less than a month to go for the crucial assembly elections in Karnataka, one couple is using their upcoming wedding to make sure everyone goes out and votes. The soon-to-be-married couple from Haveri district's Hangal sent out wedding cards designed to look just like voter ID cards. Siddappa Doddachikkannanavar and his fiancee Jyoti hope that the sight of their unique wedding invitations will inspire their friends and family to exercise their right to vote on May 12, when the state goes to polls.



Mr Siddappa, an activist and employee with Indian Railways in Goa, told



"I wanted to do something unique for my wedding to promote Kannada. When I discussed the same with my friend Karibasappa Gondi, a constable, he suggested that we should do something to encourage voting keeping in mind the assembly elections. With the support of my friend Channabasappa, we designed a wedding card which resembles the voting ID card. Even the fonts and style are the same," he said.



According to



The card has been customised to include details of the couple's wedding. For instance, instead of the standard mugshot-like photo is a picture of the happy couple. The Functional Unique Serial Number (FUSN) on the card - SJMRG27042018 - is actually a combination of the couple's initials followed by the date of their wedding. The voter's name has also been modified to include the couple's names.



The card even includes the reminder "Your vote is valuable," as translated by EenaduIndia, and comes with a plea asking guests not to "sell their votes."



Bangalore Mirror reports that Mr Siddappa printed about 1,200 such wedding cards. The couple say they have been showered with compliments over their unique appeal to cast votes.



Karnataka goes to polls on May 12 in all 224 constituencies. Bharatiya Janata Party and Janta Dal (S) along with their allies will take on the incumbent Indian National Congress. Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party is all set to make its debut in the southern state. 56,696 polling stations will be set-up for Karnataka assembly elections 2018 and the results will be announced on May 15. The ongoing term for the Karnataka assembly expires on May 28.



