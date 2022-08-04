Viral: UP Government Employee's Leave Request To Placate Upset Wife

In his application, the official requested for three days' casual leave from August 4 to 6.

Seeking leaves from office citing fictious reasons is a regular incident. One such incident has now gone viral as a government official requested three days' leave to persuade his irate wife to return home from her mother's house.

In his leave request, Shamshad Ahmed, an education official working in Kanpur, mentioned that he was "mentally hurt" as his wife had left the house with their children, and gone to her mother's house, reports said.

Therefore, he said, he needed the leaves to visit her village and convince her to return home.

Some may find it challenging to convey what they want to while applying for leave, and this occasionally leads to such incidents going viral.

A few months ago, another leave application delighted the internet due to the apparent honesty shown by the sender. The person wanted leave to attend a job interview.

"Dear Sir, greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview in another company. I'd like to request that you please approve my leave,” his application read.

In another incident, a Reddit user shared a letter that his friend received from a doctor. Usually, many organisations require a medical certificate or a letter from a doctor when an employee calls in sick. However, what this doctor wrote in his letter was hilarious. The doctor asked the company to stop wasting his time and the patient's. He mentioned that the patient had a cold and sensibly stayed at home instead of reporting for work, and "rather than spreading this to his colleagues/customers."

He went on to add, “I have no test for the common cold and therefore believe him/her, however, you feel his time and mine should be wasted by making him sit in the walk in clinic for hours and me spending time writing a sick note that I could be spending on people who genuinely need attention.”